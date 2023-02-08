Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $225 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

Capri Holdings expects full-year earnings to be $6.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.56 billion.

