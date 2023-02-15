Atlas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Atlas Corp. (ATCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $127.2 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $436.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $622.3 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 billion.

Atlas shares have stayed flat since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.34, a decline of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

