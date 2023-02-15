Manulife: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.39 billion.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $11.34 billion in the period.

