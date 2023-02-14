Mercury General: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.45 per share.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $512.7 million, or $9.26 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCY