Amer Movil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 15, 2023 GMT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $696.7 million.

The Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 37 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $10.97 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.79 billion, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.01 billion.

Amer Movil shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8.5% in the last 12 months.

