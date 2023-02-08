Molina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $56 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.06 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $8.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $792 million, or $13.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.97 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $19.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOH