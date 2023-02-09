Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1 million.

The Torrance, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 21 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $151.8 million in the period.

Motorcar Parts expects full-year revenue in the range of $672 million to $680 million.

