Nabors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $69.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $7.87 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.89 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $769.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $734.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBR