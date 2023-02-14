National Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — National Research Corp. (NRC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.6 million.

    The Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

    The advisor to healthcare providers posted revenue of $38.1 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $31.8 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $151.6 million.

