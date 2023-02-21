NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $22 million, or 84 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $3.8 million, or 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $69.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.8 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $91.4 million. Revenue was reported as $264 million.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. expects full-year funds from operations to be $3.58 per share.

