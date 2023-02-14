Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.85 per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICK