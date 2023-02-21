Nordson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $104.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $610.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625.9 million.

Nordson expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.75 to $9.50 per share.

