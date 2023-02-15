Nu Skin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $57.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $522.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.8 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Nu Skin expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $490 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Nu Skin expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.18 billion.

