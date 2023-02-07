NVent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Tuesday reported profit of $158.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The maker of electrical connection and protection products posted revenue of $741.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $399.8 million, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, nVent expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 58 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.51 to $2.61 per share.

