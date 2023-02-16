Hercules Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $62.5 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $100.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.1 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $321.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTGC