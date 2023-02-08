AppLovin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $79.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The mobile app technology company posted revenue of $702.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, AppLovin said it expects revenue in the range of $685 million to $705 million.

AppLovin shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.68, a decline of 82% in the last 12 months.

