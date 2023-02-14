Park City Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Murray, Utah-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The software-as-a-service provider posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

