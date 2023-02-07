Paycom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $80 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $370.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $443 million to $445 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.7 billion.

