Peabody Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $632 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $3.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.65 per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 billion, or $8.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.98 billion.

Peabody Energy shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 8%. The stock has increased 55% in the last 12 months.

