PetMed: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported a loss of $19,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 2 cents per share.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period.

