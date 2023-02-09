Plains GP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $44 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $12.95 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $168 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $57.34 billion.

