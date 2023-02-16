Pool Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of $1.82. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.79 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $748.5 million, or $18.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.18 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $17 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POOL