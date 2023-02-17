PPL: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $190 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $756 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.9 billion.

PPL expects full-year earnings to be $1.50 to $1.65 per share.



