Qudian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Tuesday reported net income of $71.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Xiamen, China-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $52.5 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $83.7 million.

