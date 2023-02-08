Radcom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 9 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.3 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $46.1 million.

Radcom expects full-year revenue in the range of $50 million to $53 million.

