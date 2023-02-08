Radware: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The network management software maker posted revenue of $74.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $166,000. Revenue was reported as $293.4 million.

