Regional Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $132 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.2 million, or $5.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $507.2 million.

