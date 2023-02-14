Monarch Casino: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.14.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $120.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $87.5 million, or $4.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $477.9 million.

