Republic Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $346.8 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.

Republic Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.23 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.65 billion to $14.8 billion.

