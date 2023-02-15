Rollins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $84.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $661.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $657.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $368.6 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

