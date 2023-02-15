Sabre: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $160.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $631.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $435.4 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.54 billion.

Sabre expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

