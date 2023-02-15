Roblox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $289.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $579 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $899.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $888.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $924.4 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.87 billion.

