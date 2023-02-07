ScanSource: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Tuesday reported profit of $25.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCSC