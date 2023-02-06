Skyworks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $309.4 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $2.02. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.16.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.51 billion.

