Southern Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported a loss of $87 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.52 billion, or $3.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.28 billion.

_____

