Spirit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Monday reported a loss of $270.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miramar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $554.2 million, or $5.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.07 billion.

