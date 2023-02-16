Star Bulk Carriers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $85.8 million.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $294.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $566 million, or $5.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

