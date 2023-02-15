Suncor Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.02 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $10.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.98 billion, or $5.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.97 billion.

