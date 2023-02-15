Sunoco LP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $55 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $5.92 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $475 million, or $4.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.73 billion.

_____

