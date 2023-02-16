Telefonica Brasil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO-SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO-SP, Brazil (AP) — Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $214 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sao paulo-Sp, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $786 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.3 billion.

