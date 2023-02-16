Texas Roadhouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $59.9 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $269.8 million, or $3.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXRH