Container Store: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The storage products retailer posted revenue of $252.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Container Store said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $265 million.

