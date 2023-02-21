Middleby: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $133.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $436.6 million, or $7.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIDD