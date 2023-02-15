Tootsie Roll: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Tuesday reported profit of $25.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.

The confectionary products maker posted revenue of $188.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75.9 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $681.4 million.

