Brookfield Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $316 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $24.21 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.06 billion, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $92.77 billion.

Brookfield Corp. shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BN