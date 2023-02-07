TransDigm: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $228 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $3.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.31 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.47 to $22.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion.

