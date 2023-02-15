TriNet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $49 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $310 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $355 million, or $5.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TriNet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $2.20.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.65 per share.

