U.S. Cellular: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Thursday reported a loss of $28 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.17 billion.

