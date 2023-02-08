Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported net income of $41.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.67.
The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $795 million in the period.
