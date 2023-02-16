Universal Electronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 44 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $122.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $407,000, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $542.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Universal Electronics expects its results to range from a loss of 38 cents per share to a loss of 28 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $110 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UEIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UEIC